Indian-Origin Teen Stabbed to Death in Israel

An Indian teenager, who immigrated to Israel with his family less than a year ago, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out at a party in the Kiryat Shmona region of Israel on Thursday night, local media reported.

Yeol Lehingahel, 18, was supposed to return home, which is in Nof Hagalil, after the birthday party of his friend but got caught up in a fight where he was injured and admitted to the hospital, The Times of Israel reported.

Meir Paltiel who works with the community of Indian Jewish immigrants to Israel said, "Yoel was supposed to come home for Shabbat, but in the morning [Friday] at almost 7 am, a friend of his called [the family] and told them there had been a fight last night and that Yoel was injured and in hospital."

Paltiel further said that even before the family left for the hospital, they were told that Lahingahel died.

Lehingahel was a member of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community from a remote area of northeastern India.