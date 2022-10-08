BJP Will Remove AFSPA Only after Installing Peace in NE: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government would remove Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) only after installing peace in northeast India.

While addressing a public gathering at the inauguration of the newly built BJP office, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Amit Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove AFSPA from the northeast if they came to power (in 2019), for the sake of appeasement. When it was asked of me, I said we will first bring peace in the northeast and then only will remove AFSPA, which would not happen just for appeasement."

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently extended the AFSPA, an act that empowers the armed forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas," in some parts of the northeast for another six months.

In an order on October 1, the AFSPA was extended in certain regions of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. However, the act was extended in Assam for six months on February 28, 2022 and on December 1, 2021 in Manipur.

Addressing the public, Shah asserted that the party office for the BJP is a temple and not just a house of bricks and stone.

"For a BJP worker, the office is not a building, the office is a bundle of emotions. Here the work is outlined, this is where the plans for the development of the entire northeast India and Assam of the BJP are made," Shah said while highlighting the all-around development in the region.

Expressing his contentment over the development of Assam and the northeast, Amit Shah asserted that the party's consecutive rule in the region has ensured an "all-round development".