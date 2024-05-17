Indian Student Left With Paralysis After Assault In Australia
An Indian-origin student was left in a medically induced coma following an assault in Australia regarding which a 25-year-old suspect has been apprehended and charged with criminal assault.
The alleged incident occurred on November 5 at a precinct in Tasmania where the student, who is in his 20s and pursuing a master's degree at the University of Tasmania, was assaulted at around 4:20 am local time.
The suspect, who has been taken into custody by the local police, was identified as Benjamin Dodge Collings. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Royal Hobart Hospital in Hobart, Tasmania following the attack.
As per reports, the victim, Devarshi Deka, suffered 'extradural bleeding' leading to a shift in his brain. Moreover, his right lung also collapsed. Doctors carried out a brain surgery which lasted several hours.
Devarshi Deka arrived in Australia last year to pursue a Master of Proffesional Accounting at Hobart's University of Tasmania having given up a government job in India.
In November 2023, he had gone out to celebrate with his friends having landed a part-time job. However, the night ended with him in hospital after an alleged incident of assault. Accroding to abc.net.au, instead of starting his new job the following day, he went into a medically induced coma.
He regained consciousness after three and a half months to find out that everything had changed. "My body has a mind of its own. It doesn't want to move according to my wish like I was before," Deka was quoted as saying.
Devarshi now has a severe brain injury that left his vision in the left eye impaired, and he is also unable to use his legs. He said, "s very bleak and grim. I need to call up the nurses for help if I want to make a move on the bed itself."
He expressed gratitude for the lifesaving treatment that he was given at the Royal Hobart Hospital and the ongoing care at the city's repatriation centre, where he is currently taken care of. "Right now, Dev's being supported by his insurance company while he's making medical progress," said Rishabh Kaushik, his friend.
As he is an overseas student, he cannot access the National Disability Insurance Scheme or Centrelink. When he eventually leaves the repatriation centre, he will need specialized equipment along with assistance if he is to stay in Hobart, as he and his family hope, according to abc.net.au.
"This support is going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, which not us, not his parents, not the community can afford right now. And this is why our ask is for the government to help us so that we can make arrangements for Dev when he gets out of here," said Deka.
His only option might be to return to India before his student visa expires in March next year, he said adding that the flight to India will be covered by the insurance if that happens.
Quoting doctors, Kaushik said that Devarshi will be paraplegic for the rest of his life.