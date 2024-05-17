University Student Kills Two Robbers And Dies in Exchange Gunfight in Pakistan
A Nazeer Hussain University student lost his life but killed two suspected robbers in a gun battle near New Sabzi Mandi in Karachi Superhighway in Pakistan on wee hours of Wednesday.
According to reports, the student has been identified as Sheikh Muhammad Nihal, a 22year old along with his uncle Sheikh Muhammad Ayaz were returning to their home in North Nazimabad on a motorbike after attending a late dinner late on Tuesday night.
SITE-Superhighway SHO Zulfiqar Bhangwar said that they were intercepted by armed muggers, also riding a motorcycle, near Jamali Pul. However, Sheikh Nihal, who possessed a licenced pistol, took out his weapon and started firing. The muggers also opened fire, and in an exchange of gunfire, two suspects, Nihal and his uncle, suffered bullet wounds.
As per police official, both the suspects and Nihal died on the spot of the incident
Following the incident the bodies were taken Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi, where the doctor stated that the condition of Sheikh Ayaz was stable as he sustained a bullet wound in the hand.
It is to be noted that Nihal was a student in the department of architecture at Nazeer Hussain University. He was the only son of his parents.
Later in the day, his funeral prayers were offered at a local mosque in North Nazimabad amid moving scenes as per reports.
A grief-stricken uncle of the victim lamented that the city had been left at the mercy of armed robbers.
Notably,the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshid who attended Nihal’s funeral, showed concern about the rise of death rates of innocent citizens by robbers.
Reports indicated that as many as 68 citizens in Pakistan have been shot dead by robbers in Karachi during the first five months of the current year.