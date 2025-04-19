Indian Student Shot Dead in Canada While Waiting at Bus Stop

Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old girl from Punjab and a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, was killed after being struck by a stray bullet. She was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work when shots were fired from a passing car.

According to Hamilton Police in Canada, Randhawa was an innocent bystander. Police are investigating the killing that occurred on Wednesday (April 16).

The Consulate General of India in Toronto, expressing concern over the incident, said in a post on X on Friday: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."

Hamilton Police, in their statement, revealed they had received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road in Hamilton. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. local time. Upon arriving at the scene, police found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest. She succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Investigators found that a passenger in a black car had fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, both vehicles fled the scene.

A few of the shots also entered the rear window of a nearby residence. However, no one was injured inside the home, where the occupants were watching television.

Investigators are now looking for camera footage recorded between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. near the shooting site to aid in the investigation.

