US Airstrike Kills 38 in Yemen as Regional Tensions Soar; Carney Urges Ceasefire in Gaza

At least 38 people were killed and over 100 injured in a US airstrike targeting the Ras Isa port in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, according to the local health office, as reported by Al Jazeera. The attack follows heightened regional tensions after the Israeli military confirmed it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

In Canada, Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Speaking during a televised debate ahead of the country’s general election, Carney called on Israel to lift its blockade on the Gaza Strip and allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into the region. He also stressed the need for international pressure to bring an end to the conflict and advance a durable two-state solution. In a post on X, Carney reiterated his demand for the release of all hostages and called for increased humanitarian support for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Al Jazeera reported that an Israeli airstrike killed 13 members of a single family in Khan Younis, with at least 32 more deaths recorded across the enclave on Thursday alone. Another family was reportedly "wiped out" in a separate airstrike targeting tent shelters in southern Khan Younis, as civilian and aid infrastructure continues to be hit.

A group of 12 international aid organizations has condemned the crisis in Gaza as “one of the worst humanitarian failures of our generation.” According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 116,000 wounded since the conflict erupted 18 months ago. The Gaza Government Media Office estimates the actual death toll has surpassed 61,700, including those still buried beneath rubble.

The war began on October 7, 2023, following Hamas-led attacks on Israel that left 1,139 people dead and over 200 taken hostage.

