PEC condemns murder of scribe, attacks on Bangladesh newspapers

Expressing serious concern over the current volatile situation in Bangladesh erupted after the murder of a young leader, the global media safety and rights body Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) urges the caretaker government in Dhaka to ensure safety & security to the media fraternity across the south Asian country. Condemning the incidents, where a digital media editor Imdadul Haque Milon (45) was killed and an unruly mob attacked two newspaper-offices (Prothom Alo and The Daily Star) in the capital city on Thursday night, the PEC also slams the physical abusers of New Age editor Nurul Kabir, who along with some media professionals tried to prevent the vandals.

Milon, who used to work for online news portal Bartaman Somoy was targeted by four motorcycle-born armed men at Shalua market on 18 December evening. Seriously injured Milon was rushed to Khulna medical college hospital, where the Shalua Press Club office bearer was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. He is the 163rd journo-victims globally and fifth casualty in Bangladesh after Assaduzzaman Tuhin, Bibhuranjan Sarkar, Wahed-uz-Zaman Bulu and Khandahar Shah Alam till date this year.

"We condemn the shooting down of journalist Imdadul Haque Milon. Moreover, the midnight vandalism and arson attacks on Dhaka-based prominent Bengali daily Prothom Alo and acclaimed English newspaper The Daily Star, when many employees including journalists were still working, is horrible and it deserves to be denounced with strongest words. Both the dailies even couldn't publish the Friday edition,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (pressemblem.ch), adding that it should be termed as an assault on freedom of the press, which needs to be protected by the government as the Muslim majority nation prepares for the general election on 12 February 2026.

PEC’s south and southeast Asian representative Nava Thakuria informed that an unprecedented violence broke out in the country soon after the interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus confirmed the demise of Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi in Singapore, where he was airlifted for advanced treatment following a bullet injury in Dhaka. Hadi came to public notice during the student-led mass uprising last year which ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina compelling the Awami League leader to flee to neighboring India for shelter. Meanwhile, Prof Yunus talked to both the editors and assured support & security assistance.