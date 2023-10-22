India’s Humanitarian Aid for Palestinians Arrives in Egypt

India's humanitarian aid for the people of war-torn Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday.
India's Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.
This was informed by Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry.
Taking to X, Bagchi wrote, “India’s humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo @AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.”
Earlier today, India sent humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the raging war between Hamas and Israel. The humanitarian aid included 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material.
The items meant for Palestinians entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing it shares with Egypt.
Bagchi informed that the aid includes “essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, among other necessary items”.
India’s humanitarian aid package to Palestine comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. During their conversation that took place on Thursday, PM Modi said that India would continue to send aid to the Palestinians. Moreover, he condoled the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip due to the bombing at a hospital.