India’s Permanent Seat At UNSC: Portugal Restates Its Support

India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been supported by Portugal. The European country has reiterated its support, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

After President Droupadi Murmu's two-day State Visit to Portugal, Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal briefed the media that both countries are cooperating in various multilateral affairs, including the United Nations.

"During the visit, Portuguese leadership reiterated its support for permanent membership of India at the United Nations Security Council," he stated.

Adding further, Lal said that Portugal has a strong contribution to the India-EU strategic Partnership, including engagement with Portuguese-speaking Lusophone countries.

"In terms of contributing to the strong strategic partnership with the EU, Portugal has been a very good partner. The relationship is useful because India and the EU are currently negotiating an FTA, and we also have a trade and technology council at the interministerial level," he said.

India has been demanding at the UN for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, while emphasising that the country rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

India argues that the 15-nation council founded in 1945 is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities.

Former prime minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, is currently the President of the European Council, which is negotiating the FTA. Costa is Indian-origin.

Lal termed the visit as historic while saying that the strategic partnership between the two has grown and expanded over the last few years.

President Murmu's visit to Portugal is at a gap of 27 years and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

