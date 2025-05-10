India’s Principled Stand at IMF Exposes Pakistan’s Claims, Counters Congress Narrative

A diplomatic row has erupted following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent approval of a fresh tranche of aid to Pakistan. The IMF on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, as announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the decision, hailing it as a win for Pakistan’s economic recovery efforts and a failure of what he called India’s “high-handed tactics” to block the aid. “Indian attempts to sabotage the IMF programme have failed,” the statement claimed, further alleging that India was using “unilateral aggression” to divert attention from Pakistan’s progress.

However, Indian officials have hit back strongly, calling out both Pakistan’s narrative and domestic political figures for distorting the facts.

India’s Objection at IMF

India had registered its protest during the IMF Executive Board meeting, voicing serious concerns about Pakistan’s poor track record with IMF programmes and the potential misuse of funds for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India opposed the proposed USD 2.3 billion fresh loans to Pakistan, citing national and global security concerns.

Ultimately, India abstained from the vote — a move that was both strategic and principled. Contrary to misleading claims allegedly made by some Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, there is no provision for a “No” vote at the IMF. Member nations express dissent through abstention, and India used this mechanism to send a clear diplomatic signal.

Assam CM Exposes “ Misinformation Campaign”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a strongly worded tweet, condemned the misinformation being spread by Congress leaders. He emphasized the following key points:

No “No” Vote Mechanism at IMF:

The IMF operates on a weighted voting system, and abstention is the only way to register disagreement. India’s Abstention Was Deliberate and Strategic:

India’s abstention was a calibrated response — it refused to support financial assistance to a country that continues to support terrorism while ensuring it did not destabilize global economic processes. Congress Misleading the Nation:

The CM accused Congress leaders of politicizing a sensitive foreign policy matter, misrepresenting facts, and weakening India's diplomatic credibility. India’s Strong Record Against Terror:

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has consistently responded to terror threats with resolve — be it during the surgical strikes post-Uri, the Balakot air strikes, or the recent Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan’s Reaction

The Pakistani PMO, meanwhile, claimed that the IMF programme is vital to stabilizing the economy and building long-term resilience. The disbursed amount of USD 1 billion takes the total received by Pakistan under the EFF to approximately USD 2 billion. Pakistan is eligible to receive seven more equal instalments upon successful completion of biannual reviews.

The latest tranche was approved after a staff-level agreement reached on March 25, which included reforms like the introduction of a carbon levy, energy sector improvements, and liberalization of industries.

