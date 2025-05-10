India Abstains on IMF Vote for Pakistan’s Additional Funds

India expressed concerns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the effectiveness of its funding to Pakistan on Friday. India also abstained from voting on additional funding for the cash-strapped nation, citing Pakistan's "poor track record" and the IMF's adherence to "procedural and technical formalities."

On Friday, The IMF Executive Board met to vote on disbursing $1 billion from the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to Pakistan, along with an additional $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

“As an active and responsible member country, India raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programs in case of Pakistan, given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state sponsored cross border terrorism,” the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said in a statement.

The Congress party swiftly criticised the government's decision to abstain, accusing India of having "chickened out."

“On April 29th, the INC had urged India to vote against the IMF loan to Pakistan, which was considered today by its Executive Board,” Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh posted on X. “Instead, India abstained. The Modi Government has chickened out. A firm 'NO' would have sent a strong message.”

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) statement highlighted that Pakistan has been a “long-term borrower” from the IMF, with a “poor track record” in implementing and adhering to the IMF’s program conditions.

“In the 35 years since 1989, Pakistan has received disbursements from the IMF in 28 of those years,” the statement said. “In the last five years, since 2019, Pakistan has entered into four IMF programs. If the previous programs had successfully established a stable macroeconomic policy environment, Pakistan would not need to seek yet another bailout.”

IMF data reveals that since 1958, Pakistan has accessed 24 loan facilities from the IMF, with the $1.3 billion RSF being the 25th.

India also emphasized that the IMF’s continued lending to Pakistan was creating a scenario where Pakistan had become too significant a debtor for the IMF to allow it to fail.

“India pointed out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values,” the statement said.

It added that while its concerns about funds from international financial institutions like the IMF being misused for military and state-sponsored cross-border terrorism were shared by several member countries, "the IMF's response is constrained by procedural and technical formalities."

“This is a significant gap, underscoring the urgent need to ensure that moral values are properly considered in the procedures of global financial institutions,” the statement said, adding that the IMF acknowledged India’s statement and its decision to abstain from the vote.

