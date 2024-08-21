PM Modi Embarks on Crucial Visits To Poland, Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Wednesday for a significant diplomatic visit to Poland and Ukraine, aimed at bolstering ties with both nations. Prior to his departure, PM Modi expressed optimism about enhancing the foundation of relations with these countries, both marking 70 years of diplomatic ties with India.
"My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," PM Modi said in a statement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
He also highlighted plans to interact with the Indian community in Poland, noting their significant role in fostering bilateral ties.
Following his Poland visit, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. During his stay, PM Modi intends to build on previous discussions with President Zelenskyy, focusing on bilateral cooperation and peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"As a friend and partner, India hopes for an early return of peace and stability in the region," the Prime Minister stated, reiterating India's role in promoting peace.
The visit to Poland, scheduled for August 21-22, includes meetings with Polish leadership and interactions with Indian community members. A ceremonial welcome is also planned in Warsaw.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, confirmed PM Modi's departure for Warsaw, where a robust agenda of discussions with Polish leaders, business figures, and key personalities awaits him.
After concluding his engagements in Poland, the Prime Minister will head to Ukraine to continue discussions on the region's peace prospects with Ukrainian leaders.