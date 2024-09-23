India’s Tech Growth in Focus as PM Modi Meets Industry Giants in New York

On Day 2 of his three-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roundtable meeting with leading industry figures from sectors including semiconductors, electronics, and biotechnology. Participants included Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, AMD Chair Lisa Su, and Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan. The discussion focused on India’s potential in technology and innovation.
"Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India," PM Modi shared in an online post.
The meeting followed bilateral talks between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden, during which they highlighted progress in semiconductor supply chains, including GlobalFoundries' plan to create the GF Kolkata Power Center. Additionally, IBM has signed MoUs with the Indian government to integrate its Watsonx platform with India's Airawat supercomputer, advancing AI innovations and semiconductor research.
Both leaders also recognized the progress of the “Innovation Handshake” initiative, which has led to two industry roundtables to boost investment in emerging technologies.
On Day 1 of his visit, PM Modi participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside US President Biden. India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.
On Day 3, PM Modi is set to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, with a focus on multilateral solutions for global challenges. He will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.