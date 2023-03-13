IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi After Passenger Dies Mid-Flight

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from New Delhi was on Monday diverted to the Jinnah International Airport at Karachi in Pakistan after a passenger reportedly died mid-flight.

"Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," a statement by IndiGo said today.

The flight decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill. He however died before the aircraft could land.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, 60, a native of Nigeria.

According to reports, the doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) had issued the passengers' death certificate.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that due to medical emergency, the pilot of the Indian airlines was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport.