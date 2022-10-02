Maharashtra: Fake Call Centre Duping US Citizens Busted in Thane

Maharashtra Police busted a fake call centre duping US citizens in Thane. This was informed by the police officials on Sunday.

At least 16 people, including the call centre owners- Siddesh Sudhir Bhaidkar and Sania Rakesh Jaiswal, have been arrested in connection to the fraud.

According to reports, the police raided the call centre in Wagle Estate area midnight on Saturday and apprehended the people working there including three women.

Senior police inspector VB Murtadak said the accused would contact the people in the US and offer them loans. When they provide bank details to the fraudsters, they would siphon off funds from their accounts.