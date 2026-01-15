INSV Kaundinya Reaches Muscat, Reviving 5,000-Year-Old India–Oman Maritime Ties

India and Oman took a significant step towards reviving their ancient maritime connection as the Indian Navy’s heritage vessel INS Kaundinya arrived at Muscat, marking a symbolic moment in the 5,000-year-old seafaring ties between the two nations.

The vessel entered Port Sultan Qaboos as part of its maiden international voyage, highlighting the deep-rooted maritime, cultural and civilisational links that have connected the Indian subcontinent with the Arabian Peninsula for centuries.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed INS Kaundinya at the port, describing the arrival as more than just a naval visit.

“This is not merely a voyage, but a celebration of civilisational bonds. The arrival of an Indian ship in Muscat reflects the enduring friendship between India and Oman,” Sonowal said during the welcome ceremony.

He noted that INS Kaundinya stands as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to revive India’s ancient maritime heritage and present it with pride on the global stage.

Named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, the vessel has been built using traditional shipbuilding knowledge and indigenous techniques. Inspired by depictions of 5th-century ships found in the Ajanta cave paintings, the project brought together naval architects, historians, traditional ship designers and master craftsmen to recreate India’s historic seafaring capabilities.

The ceremonial welcome was attended by senior officials from Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Indian Navy officers, diplomats, and members of the Indian community in Oman. The occasion also featured traditional Indian and Omani cultural performances, adding colour and warmth to the historic visit.

On the sidelines of the event, Sonowal held discussions with Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Said bin Hamood bin Said Al Mawali. focusing on strengthening maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted significant opportunities for Omani companies to participate in India’s rapidly expanding port and maritime sector. He said India’s flagship port-led infrastructure projects offer attractive avenues for investment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

These include the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, with an estimated investment of $9 billion and a planned capacity of 23 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and the Tuticorin Outer Harbour Project in Tamil Nadu, valued at $1.3 billion with a capacity of 4 million TEUs.

Sonowal also outlined India’s $8.4 billion maritime development package aimed at strengthening the shipbuilding ecosystem. The initiative focuses on the creation of shipbuilding clusters, shipbuilding-led industrialisation, dedicated research and development support, and the establishment of a Maritime Development Fund.

Looking ahead, Sonowal proposed the establishment of a Green Shipping Corridor between India and Oman, describing it as a forward-looking initiative that could become a key pillar of future maritime collaboration.

The visit of INS Kaundinya comes at a time when India and Oman are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, adding greater significance to the voyage. Officials from both sides said the historic journey underlines a shared commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, trade connectivity and cultural exchange.

As INS Kaundinya rests in Muscat’s harbour, it serves as a powerful reminder that the seas that once connected ancient traders and sailors continue to bind India and Oman in a modern partnership rooted in history and mutual trust.

