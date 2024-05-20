Iran Appoints Acting President Following Raisi's Fatal Helicopter Crash

Following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the country's acting president. The announcement came in a condolence message from Khamenei, who also declared five days of national mourning.
The helicopter, which crashed on Sunday, was located on Monday in northwestern Iran. The accident also resulted in the death of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other senior officials.
The Taliban expressed their deep sorrow over the deaths. Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund stated, "We share our grief with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of that country and offer our condolences to all the families of the victims, the nation, and the government of Iran."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his condolences to the Iranian people and government. In a message on social media, Erdogan praised Raisi's efforts for regional peace and stated, "I remember Raisi with respect and gratitude." Turkish authorities had dispatched a drone late Sunday to help locate the wreckage, later releasing footage of the suspected crash site.
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his “deep condolences” to Ayatollah Khamenei, describing the deaths as a “huge tragedy” and an “irreparable loss.” Putin highlighted Raisi's significant contributions to Iran-Russia relations and stated, "He was an outstanding politician and a true friend of Russia."
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared three days of mourning, with flags at official institutions flown at half-staff. Lebanon's political landscape is sharply divided over Iranian influence, reflecting the deep impact of Raisi's death on regional politics.