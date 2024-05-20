Video Emerges Alleging Transfer of Bodies from Helicopter Crash Involving Iran Prez Raisi

A video circulating online suggests the transfer of bodies from the site of the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the authorities regarding this footage.
Earlier today, state media sources confirmed the devastating news of the helicopter crash, reporting that all passengers, including President Ebrahim Raisi, tragically lost their lives. The incident occurred in the northwest region of Iran.
Iran's Press TV reported, "President Raeisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Gov. Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, & several other passengers, has been martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest of Iran."
Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed President Raisi's death, stating, "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return..."
As per constitutional protocol, Muhammad Mukhbar, the current vice president, is expected to serve as acting president until a new president is elected within the stipulated 50-day period.