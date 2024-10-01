Iran Launches Offensive Against Israel, White House Monitoring Situation

On the ground, the IDF has initiated limited, localized ground raids targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that these operations are conducted based on precise intelligence and follow a methodical plan set out by military leadership. The Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery are providing support with targeted strikes on military sites in the area. The IDF stated that “these operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon,” and that Operation "Northern Arrows" will continue based on situational assessments.