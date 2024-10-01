Iran Launches Offensive Against Israel, White House Monitoring Situation

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Tuesday significantly escalating the ongoing conflict in the region, prompting US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to closely monitor the situation from the White House Situation Room. According to a White House update, President Biden has directed the US military to assist in Israel's defense against these attacks and intercept any missiles targeting the nation.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that “all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters” as rockets rain down from Iran. The IDF stated that Hezbollah is retaliating against Israel for exposing its plans to attack by firing a barrage of rockets at innocent civilians. Reports indicate that “102 missiles have been launched towards Israel,” with sirens sounding throughout the country amid the assault. The IDF further revealed that approximately “10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles.”
Iranian state media confirmed the missile strikes, reporting that over “400 missiles have been launched towards Israel.” Earlier, President Biden had convened his national security team to discuss Iran's intentions for an imminent attack, stating, “We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks and protect American personnel in the region.”
On the ground, the IDF has initiated limited, localized ground raids targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that these operations are conducted based on precise intelligence and follow a methodical plan set out by military leadership. The Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery are providing support with targeted strikes on military sites in the area. The IDF stated that “these operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon,” and that Operation "Northern Arrows" will continue based on situational assessments.
This escalation follows recent Israeli airstrikes that resulted in the death of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh earlier this year, both of whom were closely tied to Iran. Following the attacks, Iran has vowed revenge, heightening tensions in the region.
Compounding the violence, a terror attack in Jaffa left four dead and seven injured. Police described the incident, which occurred near a light rail train station, as a suspected terror attack. Surveillance footage revealed that two armed terrorists carried out the shooting, with one of them seen firing at a man on the ground. Authorities confirmed that both attackers were “neutralized.”