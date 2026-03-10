Iran Offers Peace Path While Trump Says War May End ‘Very Soon’

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel may only come to an end if Tehran receives firm assurances that it will not face further attacks, a senior Iranian diplomat said on Tuesday, even as US President Donald Trump predicted the crisis could be resolved "soon".

Speaking to Iranian state television, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi made it clear that Tehran would not agree to end the war without guarantees for its security. According to him, Iran would only consider a ceasefire if it is confident that similar attacks will not happen again in the future.

“We will only end the war under conditions where we are certain it won't happen again,” Gharibabadi said, adding that any ceasefire proposal would be evaluated carefully before being accepted.

The diplomat also revealed that several countries have reached out to Tehran regarding a possible ceasefire arrangement. Among them are China, Russia, and France, which have reportedly contacted Iranian officials in recent days in an effort to reduce tensions and explore diplomatic solutions.

Meanwhile, Trump struck a more optimistic tone about the conflict, suggesting that the war could be nearing an end. Speaking at a press conference in Florida on Monday, the US president said the military operation against Iran was progressing faster than expected and predicted that the crisis would likely be resolved “very soon.”

However, he acknowledged that the conflict might not end immediately and warned of stronger military action if Iran interfered with global oil supplies. Trump said the United States was prepared to intensify its bombing campaign “at a much, much harder level” if Tehran attempted to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil transportation.

At the same time, Trump signalled a possible easing of pressure on Iran by saying he plans to waive certain oil-related sanctions. He also said the United States Navy could escort oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies.

The comments appeared to calm global markets. International oil prices fell after Trump’s remarks, with the benchmark Brent crude dropping below 92 Dollar per barrel. Stock markets across Asia also moved higher amid hopes that the conflict may not escalate further.

“We’re looking to keep the oil prices down,” Trump said during the press conference. “They went artificially up because of this excursion.”

The US president did not provide many details about how the conflict might end but confirmed that he had discussed the situation with Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, during a phone conversation earlier in the week.

The war began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out a joint air assault on major Iranian cities. The strikes reportedly targeted military installations and key strategic locations across Iran. According to Iranian authorities, the attacks killed more than 1,300 people, including the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran quickly responded with drone and missile strikes across the region. The retaliatory attacks targeted Israel as well as neighbouring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military bases. The conflict has also claimed the lives of at least seven American military personnel.

Amid the turmoil, Iran has already seen a major leadership change. Iranian state media announced on Sunday that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late supreme leader, had secured a decisive vote in the Assembly of Experts to become the country’s new Supreme Leader.

The 56-year-old cleric is believed to have strong connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful military and economic force in Iran. Soon after the announcement, the organisation pledged full loyalty to the new leader.

Trump reacted critically to the development, suggesting Iran should choose a leader who is willing to pursue peace rather than confrontation.