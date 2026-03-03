Iran Ready for Talks "With Dignity" to End War

Iran has indicated it is prepared to enter negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, but only on terms it describes as “with dignity” and without external imposition. The statement comes amid escalating military exchanges between Tehran and the US-Israeli coalition, as air operations intensify across Iranian territory.

Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, told ANI that Tehran remains open to dialogue if hostilities cease and firm guarantees are provided against future attacks. He also called for the lifting of sanctions as part of any peace arrangement.

Iran’s Conditions

Ilahi stressed that Iran would not negotiate under fire. “We are ready to stop the war. We are ready for negotiations. But the negotiating should be with dignity, not dictating something against Iran. We are defending ourselves. We are looking for our right and nothing else,” he said.

He added that talks could only proceed if the US and Israel halt military action and provide assurances that further attacks would not occur. Removal of sanctions, he said, is another essential condition for any settlement.

“They started it, and they must be the ones to stop it; once they do, we will stop as well,” Ilahi stated, accusing the US of initiating the war and targeting civilians.

He further revealed that Iran had been engaged in negotiations with the US through Oman prior to the latest escalation. According to Ilahi, discussions were nearing conclusion, with progress acknowledged by the Omani Foreign Minister, before the recent strikes derailed the process.

US Response, Escalation

The conflict has rapidly evolved into what has been described as a high-intensity air campaign, codenamed Operation Epic Fury. President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s overtures as “too late,” asserting that key elements of Iran’s military infrastructure, including its Navy, Air Force and air defence systems, have been largely destroyed.

Trump indicated that while dialogue may occur at a later stage, military operations will persist until Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities are eliminated.

Iran Accuses US

Defending Tehran’s position, Ilahi claimed Iran never withdrew from negotiations and accused Washington of using war to preserve global dominance. He alleged that the US seeks to prevent emerging powers such as India, China and Russia from gaining influence.

“In times of conflict and crisis, security and peace are stripped away from everyone,” he said, adding that America’s objective extends beyond Iran and aims at curbing the rise of other major nations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian assured citizens that the country remains functional despite the extraordinary circumstances. He said authorities are in constant contact with provincial governors and that decision-making powers have been decentralised to ensure swift responses based on local conditions.

“The situation is exceptional, but the country has not come to a halt. Ongoing activities are continuing across the country. National unity is our primary asset,” Pezeshkian stated.

