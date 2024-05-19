Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Involved in 'Hard Landing': Reports

Iran's Tasnim News Agency stated that emergency services were conducting search operations for the president's helicopter, though the fog was hampering their efforts. The helicopter reportedly carried not only President Raisi but also Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist in East Azerbaijan, and the Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz.

Official Iranian media indicated that the convoy comprised three helicopters, two of which landed safely while one was involved in the crash. This information was disclosed by the Deputy Coordinator of Civil Affairs for East Azerbaijan.