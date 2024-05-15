Slovakia Prime Minister Shot Multiple Times After Cabinet Meeting

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, faced a harrowing ordeal on Wednesday, as he was subjected to a vicious attack following a cabinet meeting in Handlova.
Reports indicate that Fico sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was swiftly transported to the hospital, his condition deemed critical. The assault, swiftly condemned by EU leaders, targeted the populist premier, who has been in office since last year and has faced allegations of being sympathetic to Kremlin interests.
In an official statement posted on social media, the government confirmed the assassination attempt, detailing the immediate response to the crisis. Fico's injuries were severe, necessitating urgent medical attention. The gravity of the situation prompted his transfer by helicopter to Banska Bystrica for urgent intervention, given the considerable distance to the capital, Bratislava.
Authorities, including police spokesperson Matej Neumann, confirmed the attack, acknowledging the severity of the incident. Reports from the scene described the chaotic aftermath, with witnesses recounting the sound of gunfire followed by security personnel swiftly evacuating the injured premier.
While specifics regarding Fico's injuries remained undisclosed, Marta Eckhardtova, director of the local hospital in Handlova, confirmed his admission for treatment at the vascular surgery clinic.
Amidst the turmoil, reports emerged of the apprehension of the suspected assailant by law enforcement, adding a dimension of closure to the ongoing investigation into the shocking attack.