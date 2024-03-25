Russian Court Charges Four Suspects with Terrorism in Moscow Concert Hall Attack

The Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday charged four suspects—Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov—with acts of terrorism.
Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda, and Shamsidin Fariduni confessed to their charges, while Fayzov, the fourth suspect, attended court from a hospital, remaining silent throughout the trial.
These individuals, reportedly Tajikistan citizens residing in Russia, will remain in pre-trial custody until May 22.
Images from the courtroom displayed the suspects with apparent injuries, including one missing an eye, another with a bandaged ear, one with a black eye and a ripped bag around his neck, and the fourth with a swollen face, looking disoriented.
Russia observed a solemn day of mourning with flags at half-mast, commemorating the deadliest assault within the country in twenty years. President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday a national day of mourning to honor the 137 lives lost, including three children, and the 182 injured in the Friday night massacre.
Putin stated that 11 individuals, including the four gunmen, were detained following the attack. The perpetrators were apprehended near the Ukrainian border as they attempted to evade capture.
Many victims remain hospitalized, with some in critical condition. President Putin paid his respects by lighting a candle at a church near Moscow on Sunday evening.
The attackers targeted Crocus City Hall, where the popular Soviet-era rock band Picnic was scheduled to perform, opening fire on the unsuspecting crowd. While the Islamic State claimed responsibility, President Putin refrained from explicitly linking the attack to the militant group, alleging instead that the perpetrators sought to flee to Ukraine with assistance from individuals on the Ukrainian side.
The assault, reminiscent of the 2004 Beslan school siege, has sparked renewed discussions about security measures and responses to terrorism within Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, emphasized the government's commitment to vigorously pursuing justice.