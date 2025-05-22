Is a Two-Front War Now Inevitable for India?

In a significant escalation of its counter-terror operations, India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, 2025, in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The operation marked a watershed moment in India’s national security approach, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out precision strikes on nine terror camps across the international border—an unprecedented move since the 1971 war.

The retaliatory strikes eliminated over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yousf Azhar, chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Abu Jindal, dealing a severe blow to Pakistan’s military-terror network. For the first time in decades, the international border was crossed for air strikes, reflecting a bold shift in India’s strategic doctrine against cross-border terrorism.

The scale of the conflict was underscored by an intense aerial engagement involving over 70 Indian and 50 Pakistani fighter jets—possibly the largest air combat event since World War II. Pakistan responded by launching swarm drone and missile attacks on 26 Indian cities and defence installations, but India's multi-layered indigenous and allied air defence systems successfully neutralized the threat.

India’s counterstrike targeted several Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan, Sialkot, Lahore, Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, and key installations at Sargodha and Jacobabad, which are linked to nuclear infrastructure. The precision strikes inflicted significant damage, exposing Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and reinforcing India’s strategic deterrence.

Strategic and Military Implications

Operation Sindoor sends a strong message: India is prepared to take bold and direct action against state-sponsored terrorism. The operation showcased India’s military readiness and capability, redefining deterrence by combining intent and execution. Experts emphasize that with a two-front threat from Pakistan and China now a strategic reality, India must expedite military modernization and formulate a clear national security strategy and war-fighting doctrine.

Air superiority has emerged as a decisive factor in modern conflict. While the Chinese Air Force boasts around 200 J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighters, India’s AMCA programme remains in its early phases, with production expected only after a decade. China’s accelerated development of the J-35 stealth fighter, which Pakistan is set to acquire, could further shift the regional balance of power. Experts stress the need for India to bridge this capability gap urgently.

Call for Reform and Investment

The recent skirmish highlighted the need for rapid-response capabilities and structural reforms in higher defence management. Experts recommend increasing defence spending to at least 3% of GDP and reviewing the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative to ensure it does not hinder operational readiness.

India must also ramp up defence diplomacy and strategic communication. A proactive foreign policy supported by real-time narrative building through diplomatic channels and international media is essential to counter Pakistan’s disinformation campaigns and China’s Grey Zone Warfare tactics. The government’s recent move to dispatch diplomatic delegations to key global capitals is seen as a step in the right direction.

A Strategic Turning Point

Operation Sindoor marks a paradigm shift in India’s counter-terrorism framework, redrawing red lines and making proxy warfare an increasingly costly gamble for Pakistan. The evolving security landscape demands that all arms of the Indian state work in unison to sustain strategic momentum and ensure lasting peace.

