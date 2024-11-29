ISKCON Denies Involvement in Protests Supporting Release of Former Leader

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON claimed that the organisation was not involved in protests pressing for release of its former leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and said that it would not take any liability of his crime.

At a press conference on Thursday at Swamibag Temple in the capital’s Ganderia area, the ISKCON Bangladesh general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari said that they had expelled Chinmoy Krishna Das and two others from their posts and all kinds of activities of the organisation several months ago as their activities went against the organisation’s constitution.

‘We demanded that the government, people and journalists should find out the truth of spreading falsehood over ISKCON,’ said Charu Chandra Das, hours after the High Court dismissed a petition demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh.

He also claimed that the organisation was not linked to the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chattogram.

On Tuesday, government lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was killed and 25 others injured during a clash between followers Chinmoy and law enforcement agencies on a Chattogram court premises over sending Chinmoy to jail in a sedition case.

The lawyer’s death triggered protest in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts in the country.

Mentioning that ISKCON Bangladesh is promoting unity and harmony, the ISKCON leader Charu said that it had never been involved in communal or conflict-driven activities.