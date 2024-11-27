India Expresses Concern Over Arrest of Hindu Priest, Bangladesh Calls It 'Internal Affair'

Tensions between India and Bangladesh deepened on Tuesday after a court in Chittagong denied bail to ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, sparking violent clashes. The priest has become a vocal critic of attacks on Hindus and other minorities following the political regime change in Bangladesh on August 5.

Advertisment

The court’s decision triggered protests that turned violent, with supporters of the priest clashing with law enforcement and locals. The unrest left one person dead and several injured. Witnesses identified the victim as Saiful Islam Alif, a 35-year-old lawyer, who they allege was brutally attacked by protesters. While police confirmed receiving reports of the killing, they said that the situation had been brought under control.

The arrest has further strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, which have been on a downward spiral since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s government. India voiced "deep concern" over the priest’s detention and the court’s refusal to grant him bail, urging Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard the Hindu community and other minorities.

Bangladesh, however, pushed back strongly. In a late-night statement, the country’s foreign ministry dismissed India’s comments as interference in its internal affairs. The ministry accused New Delhi of making "unfounded" statements and undermining the "spirit of friendship and understanding" between the two neighbors.