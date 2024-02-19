Israel Cabinet Unanimously Rejects Palestinian Statehood

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved a declaration strongly opposing any plan for Palestinian statehood, further highlighting the increasing tension between the US and Israel, according to the Times of Israel.
This follows reports that the US and multiple Arab allies were developing a thorough proposal for a complete peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, which incorporates a clear schedule for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
"Israel utterly rejects international diktats regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians," the cabinet decision read. "A settlement, if it is to be reached, will come about solely through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."
"Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state," the motion added. "Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would be a massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism and would foil any future peace settlement."
In response, a spokesperson from the US State Department emphasized that the most effective approach to achieving a long-term resolution to the Gaza crisis, ensuring sustained peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, is through a steadfast dedication to establishing a Palestinian state, as reported by the Times of Israel.
"As such, the US continues to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values," it added.
The statement from the Israeli cabinet reiterated remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in reply to a report from The Washington Post.
The Washington Post stated that the release of the plan's details hinged largely on Israel and Hamas reaching an agreement to halt the conflict in Gaza.
Members of Netanyahu's Likud party and ministers from the conservative side of his coalition openly criticized the report. A Likud minister went as far as suggesting that Israel should consider threatening to cancel the Oslo Accords, which established the Palestinian Authority. However, the statement released on Sunday was also endorsed by the moderate members of the interim government, such as ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.
The current conflict began with a Hamas terrorist assault on October 7, in which a large number of terrorists crossed the border, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths and the capture of 250 hostages. The attack also involved disturbing acts of brutality, including sexual assault.
The plan being proposed includes actions that Israel has previously rejected, such as the removal of numerous West Bank settlements and the creation of a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem. Additionally, it involves the formation of a unified security system and government for both the West Bank and Gaza.
Saudi authorities have openly stated their readiness to establish normal relations with Israel, even after October 7. However, they have emphasized, as the US has, that no agreement can be made until a ceasefire is in place in Gaza and it includes the establishment of an unchangeable path towards a Palestinian state.
In the past, Netanyahu has opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state. While some global figures see the recent violence as emphasizing the urgency for a peace agreement, Israeli leaders argue that the attack has underscored the severe threat of a self-governing Palestinian presence near Israeli population centers.
The leaders of Israel also stated that despite the increased backing for Hamas among Palestinians following the recent atrocities, there seems to be minimal interest among the Israeli public for peace initiatives, as per the report by the Times of Israel.
Netanyahu dismissed the requests of global leaders to refrain from a ground operation in Rafah, stating that not doing so would result in losing the war against Hamas, according to The Times of Israel.
"Those who want to prevent us from operating in Rafah are essentially telling us: 'Lose the war.' I won't let that happen," he vowed at an evening press conference in Jerusalem. "We won't capitulate to any pressure," he said.
According to The Times of Israel, Rafah, situated on the border of Gaza and Egypt, is the last stronghold of Hamas in the region. It also serves as a refuge for over a million displaced Palestinians seeking shelter from the war.