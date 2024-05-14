Israel-Hamas War: Indian UN Staff Member Slain in Gaza's Rafah

An Indian personnel working with the United Nations (UN) was reportedly killed in Gaza's Rafah area when their vehicle was attacked.
Notably, this marks the "first international casualty" for the organization since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict following the October 7 terror attacks.
The deceased, a former Indian Army personnel, worked as a staff member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS). He was confirmed to be of Indian origin, though his specific identity remains undisclosed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sorrow over the loss, condemning the attack and calling for a thorough investigation. He urged for a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
A statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that Guterres condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a full investigation. Guterres sent his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member.
“With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” the statement added.