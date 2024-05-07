Israel–Hamas War: Multiple Explosions Rock Southern Gaza's Rafah Area

Multiple explosions were reported in southern Gaza's Rafah area on Monday night, following Israel's rejection of Hamas' ceasefire proposal due to unmet demands.
The blasts, heard east of Rafah, prompted Israeli forces to call for civilian evacuations earlier in the day. While US sources express concern, they don't see this as the start of a major Israeli military operation.
Israel issued evacuation notices for eastern Rafah amid warnings of impending action. Humanitarian agencies warn against a full-scale ground invasion, citing the risk of increased suffering and casualties among displaced Palestinians. The absence of safe havens during conflict draws criticism from international bodies.
The US rejects the current plan for Rafah, citing the lack of a credible humanitarian strategy. They fear a military operation would exacerbate Palestinian suffering and disrupt aid delivery. Pressure mounts on Israel from the international community to refrain from a ground offensive in Rafah, a key refuge for displaced Palestinians fleeing conflict in Gaza's north and center.