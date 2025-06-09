Tensions at Sea: Israel Detains Gaza-Aid Boat Carrying International Activists

Israeli naval forces have intercepted a British-flagged yacht named Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), as it attempted to overstep Israel’s longstanding marine blockade of the Gaza Strip. Among the 12 people aboard were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French MEP Rima Hassan.

The vessel, carrying a small consignment of humanitarian aid including baby formula and rice, was seized early Monday before it could reach Gaza’s shores. The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed the operation and said the boat was now being escorted to the Israeli port city of Ashdod.

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel,” the ministry posted on X, adding that the passengers were safe and had been given water and sandwiches.

Activists on board, however, have accused Israel of forcibly intercepting the craft in international waters. “The crew of the Freedom Flotilla were kidnapped by the Israeli forces in international waters around 2 a.m.,” Thiago Avila posted, who also shared a video of the crew seated on the boat with hands raised.

The FFC denounced the operation as unlawful, stating that the civilian crew was “abducted” and its aid cargo “confiscated.” Organizer Huwaida Arraf said:

“These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade – their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately.”

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, justified the interception, calling the mission a “propaganda effort in support of Hamas.” The foreign ministry added that any aid onboard Madleen would be transferred to Gaza “through real humanitarian channels.”

Background to the Blockade

Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza has been in place since 2007, following Hamas’ takeover of the coastal enclave. It has been enforced through several military conflicts, including the ongoing war sparked by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,200 people, according to Israeli reports.

Since then, Gaza’s health ministry claims more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in the retaliatory military campaign. The United Nations has warned of an imminent famine, with more than two million residents in desperate need of food and medical assistance.

Global Reactions and Continued Resistance

“Madleen’s journey may have ended, but the mission isn’t over. Every Mediterranean port must send boats with aid & solidarity to Gaza,” expressed support for the flotilla, calling for more maritime solidarity efforts.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has also urged international bodies to ensure the safety and release of the activists, while condemning Israel’s action as a violation of international maritime law.

Although the vessel carried only a symbolic quantity of aid — “less than a single truckload,” as per Israeli officials — the seizure has reignited global debate over the legality and morality of the blockade.

Greta Thunberg, widely recognized for her climate activism, has yet to issue a formal statement, though sources close to the mission say she remains in good health.

The activists are expected to be deported for questioning the brief of the voyage. However, it has already amplified calls worldwide for lifting the blockade and addressing Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

