Israel Launches Strikes On Military Bases In Iran

The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that several Iranian military bases in the western and southwestern areas of Tehran came under attack. Explosions were reported beginning at around 2 am local time (2230 GMT Friday) and continued for over two hours, according to state media, which attempted to downplay the incident by noting that normal life in Tehran was largely unaffected. Tasnim News Agency added that bases associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sustained no significant damage.