Israel Launches Strikes On Military Bases In Iran

Israel launched a strike on military sites in Iran in the early hours of Saturday as a retaliation to Tehran's attacks earlier this month, as the conflict between the two nations continues to escalate.
Iranian media played down the attacks that came in at least two waves of several explosions, going on for over two hours in the capital and nearby military bases, in its initial reports and highlighted Iran's air defence.
Following Iran's ballistic missile strikes on Israel on Ocotber 1, the Middle East has been waiting for a retaliation. Iran had fired close to 200 missiles at Israel, its second direct attack in six months.
Iran's strikes targeting military facilities came in the wake of Israel killing the top leaders of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah militants had joined the fight against Israel to support Hamas, the Palestinian militant group based in Gaza, also having close ties to Tehran. Hamas had launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, plunging the region into turmoil.
The Israel military said, "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."
The military further asserted its right to respond to Tehran's attacks. Meanwhile, a US official said that the targets did not include energy infrastructure or nuclear facilities. According to ABC, the attack was ongoing and is likely to be a one-night affair.
Previously, US President Joe Biden warned Israel to not attack Tehran's nuclear sites and oil fields. Washington is the main supplier of arms to Israel and has been backing it in the conflict.
According to Iranian state TV, a military spokesman said the sounds of explosions were "linked to air defence systems reacting to efforts by the Zionist regime (Israel) to attack three locations outside the city of Tehran." Anti-aircraft fire filled the skies in central Tehran as Iranian defences activated against what authorities described as a significant aerial threat.
The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that several Iranian military bases in the western and southwestern areas of Tehran came under attack. Explosions were reported beginning at around 2 am local time (2230 GMT Friday) and continued for over two hours, according to state media, which attempted to downplay the incident by noting that normal life in Tehran was largely unaffected. Tasnim News Agency added that bases associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sustained no significant damage.
State TV aired scenes from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, where passengers disembarked from arriving flights without issue, highlighting a maintained level of calm and continuity in civilian life.
In a parallel move, Israeli forces targeted military installations in Syria’s central and southern regions early Saturday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. Syria’s air defences responded, intercepting missiles launched "from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the Lebanese territories," and succeeded in neutralizing some of the incoming attacks, according to SANA. Israel has not confirmed involvement in these strikes.
As regional tensions heighten, Iraq took precautionary steps by suspending flights at all airports until further notice, its state news agency reported. Iranian officials have reiterated warnings to Israel, cautioning that any further strikes on Iran will be met with "stronger retaliation."
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were actively monitoring Israel's latest strikes on Iranian military targets from the command centre in Tel Aviv, Israeli officials confirmed. Shortly after the operation began, Gallant spoke with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to a US defence official, underscoring the communication between Israel and its primary ally.
The United States was notified in advance of Israel's decision to strike Iran, though it remained uninvolved in the operation, a US official told Reuters. Concerns are mounting over the risk of broader conflict involving both Iran and the US, especially given Israel's recent intensified offensive against Hezbollah, which has included airstrikes on Beirut, ground operations, and continued military engagement in Gaza.
While encouraging Israel to calibrate its response to Iran and avoid further escalation, the US has taken steps to reassure Israel of its commitment to defence. In support of Israel’s security, President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of the US military’s THAAD anti-missile system, along with approximately 100 US personnel to manage the system, reinforcing Israel's defences against potential counter-attacks from Iran.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned on Wednesday that Israel's military actions should be measured to avoid provoking a larger regional escalation.