Israel-Palestine War: Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till Oct 14

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Air India airline on Sunday suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14 for the safety of passengers and crew.
In a statement, Air India said, “Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October, 2023, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period.”
Air India operates five days a week to Tel Aviv from New Delhi i.e., on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, however, amid the ongoing tensions between the two South Asia countries the services have now been suspended.
It may be mentioned that on Saturday, Israel declared a ‘state of war’ against Palestine’s Gaza after more than 5,000 rockets were fired on the country.
Following this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation- this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.”
Meanwhile, the armed wing of Hamas declared it has begun ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’. Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif in a pre-recorded speech said, “We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over.”
Later, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for its citizens asking them to remain vigilant and to observe safety protocols.
The embassy in a statement said, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters.” It further urged the citizens to contact officials in case of an emergency.
Furthermore, the death toll in the ongoing war between the two countries has risen to around 350.