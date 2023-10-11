Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Death Toll Crosses 1,000 Mark

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet approved the "war situation" and took "significant military steps according to Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."," Israel Prime Minister's Office announced on X.According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

On October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine its capacity.