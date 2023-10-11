Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Death Toll Crosses 1,000 Mark

As the war between Israel and Palestine intensifies, more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed so far in the war, reports emerged on Wednesday.
This was confirmed by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) adding that over 2,800 have sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, the first plane carrying U.S. armaments arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel.
IDF posted on X, “The first plane carrying U.S. armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening. The cooperation between our militaries is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war.”
In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.
More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.
Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet approved the "war situation" and took "significant military steps according to Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."," Israel Prime Minister's Office announced on X.According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.
On October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine its capacity.