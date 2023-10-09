Israel Strikes Destroy Senior Hamas Naval Force Headquarters

Sharing the development on their social media 'X', the Israel Air Force stated, "The Air Force attacked a building where operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying. At the same time, several operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked, among them a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta. In addition, an operational asset used by the terrorist organization Hamas, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area, was destroyed."