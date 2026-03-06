Israel Says Airstrikes Destroyed Iranian Leadership Bunker In Tehran

The conflict in West Asia intensified further on Friday after Israel Defence Forces announced that a large-scale airstrike operation had destroyed an underground military facility in Tehran linked to Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali KhameneiAyatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the report, nearly 50 fighter aircraft from the Israeli Air Force were deployed in the coordinated strike. The target was an underground command bunker located beneath a leadership complex in the Iranian capital. Israeli officials said the facility had been used by senior Iranian authorities after the death of Khamenei and several other top leaders during recent hostilities.

In a post on X, the IDF stated that the bunker in Tehran was dismantled in the strike and also shared visuals related to the strike in the same post.

"50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei's underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime's leadership compound in Tehran," the post read.

Rising Tensions After Leadership Strike

The latest strike comes amid rapidly escalating hostilities in the region following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel on February 28, which reportedly killed Khamenei along with other senior Iranian figures. The attack triggered a sharp response from Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

In retaliation, Iranian forces launched waves of drones and missiles targeting locations across the Middle East. Several Arab nations hosting American troops reported attempted strikes on military installations, while Israel has continued to carry out aerial operations inside Iranian territory and against allied groups in neighbouring areas.

Drone Intercepted in Qatar

Meanwhile, authorities in Qatar confirmed that an attempted drone attack targeting the strategically important Al Udeid Air Base was intercepted by the country’s air defence system.

The Qatari Ministry of Defence said its air defence forces successfully neutralised the incoming drone before it could reach the base, which serves as a key operational hub for the United States Central Command. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

Probe Into School Strike

At the same time, concerns have grown over a deadly strike that hit a girls’ school in the Iranian city of Minab in the southern province of Hormozgan. The attack reportedly killed more than 160 students and left around 100 others injured, according to early reports.

A preliminary assessment by US military investigators suggests that American forces may have been responsible for the strike, although officials emphasised that the investigation is still ongoing. Key details, including the type of weapon used, who launched the attack, and why the school was targeted, remain unclear.