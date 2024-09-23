Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Kills 182, Over 700 Injured

Israel on Monday significantly escalated hostilities after launching its most extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah, targeting hundreds of locations across Lebanon, as reported by Reuters. Lebanese sources indicate that the latest offensive has resulted in 182 deaths, marking one of the most intense cross-border conflicts in nearly a year.
The surge in military activity comes as Israel shifts its focus to the northern border, responding to Hezbollah's rocket attacks, which are being launched in solidarity with Hamas during its ongoing conflict with Israel in Gaza.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, addressing the public, stated, “We are deepening our attacks in Lebanon, and these actions will continue until we can ensure the safe return of residents in the north.” Gallant urged calm and reassured citizens of the government’s commitment to their safety.
The Israeli military has concentrated its strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley, and northern regions near the Syrian border. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that 727 people have been injured in the strikes, with the casualties including women, children, and medical personnel.
An Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, confirmed via a post on X that over 300 Hezbollah targets had been hit. He warned of upcoming airstrikes on residential areas allegedly used by Hezbollah to store weapons, emphasizing the necessity of these actions to dismantle the group’s military capabilities.
In retaliation, Hezbollah launched rockets at Israeli military positions. The group is under increasing pressure following a recent attack that resulted in the destruction of thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah members. Though widely attributed to Israel, the country has not officially confirmed its involvement. Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah called the incident a major blow to the organization.
Tensions escalated further after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb last Friday, killing 45 people, including 16 Hezbollah members, among them high-ranking leaders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi.
The intensifying conflict has sparked fear among residents in southern Lebanon. Imad Kreidieh, head of Lebanese telecom company Ogero, reported over 80,000 automated calls advising people to evacuate, describing the situation as "psychological warfare." Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary dismissed the calls as manipulation, stating, “This is a psychological war,” and confirmed that the ministry would not comply with evacuation orders.
As concerns of a wider conflict grow, some fear that a major Hezbollah retaliation could lead to an even more severe Israeli response. Joseph Ghafary, a Beirut resident, expressed anxiety, saying, "If Hezbollah carries out a major operation, Israel will respond and destroy more than this. We can’t bear it."
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli military spokesperson, confirmed that evacuation warnings were being disseminated throughout Lebanon. He also addressed the possibility of a ground invasion, stating, “We will do whatever is needed” to secure northern Israel. Hagari presented aerial footage purportedly showing Hezbollah operatives launching missiles from civilian structures in Lebanon, justifying the airstrikes by stating, “Hezbollah is endangering you and your families.”
As Israeli airstrikes continue, towns along Lebanon’s southern border and further north, including previously untouched areas such as Byblos, have been hit, underscoring the broadening scope of the conflict. Reports from Tyre and northern regions, including Hermel, have indicated additional strikes, highlighting the intensifying military operations.