Israeli Military Claims Killing Senior Hezbollah Commander in Beirut Airstrike
The strike caused massive destruction in the Jamous area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, reducing at least two residential buildings to rubble.
The Israeli military conducted a powerful airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday, targeting and killing senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil, a key member of the group’s elite Radwan Force.

The strike caused massive destruction in the Jamous area of Beirut's southern suburbs, reducing at least two residential buildings to rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing as specialized teams work urgently to locate those trapped beneath the debris.

Lebanon’s civil defense has called for the immediate evacuation of the area, while the country's health ministry has reported at least nine fatalities and 58 injuries, with eight individuals in critical condition.

The airstrike has left significant devastation, flattening a multistory building in a densely populated residential neighborhood.

Aqil was confirmed as the main target of the airstrike, which resulted in extensive casualties and damage.

