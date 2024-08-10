Over 100 Killed In Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School

In a devastating incident on Saturday, over 100 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit a school sheltering displaced individuals in Gaza's Daraj district, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.
The Al-Tabai'een school, located in the Al-Sahaba area, was struck while occupants were performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, leading to a significant increase in casualties, reported the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the agency, described the attack as "a horrific massacre" in a Telegram post, highlighting efforts to control the fire and recover the bodies of the deceased while rescuing the injured.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement claiming the strike targeted a Hamas command and control center hidden within the school, which was adjacent to a mosque.
The IDF said that extensive measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precise munitions and comprehensive aerial surveillance.
This incident follows earlier Israeli strikes on Thursday that resulted in over 18 deaths and damaged two schools in Gaza City. The military claimed these strikes targeted Hamas command centers.