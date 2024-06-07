Italy Likely To Be Modi's First Foreign Visit After Taking Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first international visit to Italy shortly after his swearing-in ceremony on June 9. Following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi accepted an invitation from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnazia, Apulia.
On Thursday, Modi expressed his gratitude to Italian PM Meloni for the invitation to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions in Italy’s Puglia, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.
This year, Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G7. The summit will address crucial issues such as the global economic landscape, international trade, climate change, and the ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas tensions.
The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, with the EU also participating as a guest. During his visit, PM Modi will meet with the US President and other G7 leaders.
India is gearing up for a busy diplomatic schedule following the swearing-in ceremony. Ahead of the G7 Summit, the External Affairs Minister will attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Russia on June 11, in preparation for the BRICS Summit in October. Additionally, PM Modi is expected to host Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in the last week of June. He will also participate in the SCO Summit in Kazakhstan in July, where he may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping post-elections.