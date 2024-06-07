Italy Likely To Be Modi's First Foreign Visit After Taking Oath

Busy Schedule Ahead

India is gearing up for a busy diplomatic schedule following the swearing-in ceremony. Ahead of the G7 Summit, the External Affairs Minister will attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Russia on June 11, in preparation for the BRICS Summit in October. Additionally, PM Modi is expected to host Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in the last week of June. He will also participate in the SCO Summit in Kazakhstan in July, where he may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping post-elections.