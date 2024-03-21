Italy's PM Meloni Seeks €100,000 in Damages Over Deepfake Videos

Deepfake technology employs artificial intelligence to manipulate or fabricate audiovisual content, often with malicious intent, to appear authentic. Originating in late 2017, the term "deepfake" emerged on Reddit when a user named "deepfake" established a platform for sharing pornographic videos created using face-swapping technology. Deepfakes leverage deep learning AI to produce convincing but fabricated images or videos, posing risks to public trust and truth. They present a potent tool for spreading misinformation, distorting public opinion, and tarnishing reputations, with concerns expressed by numerous world leaders about their proliferation and impact.