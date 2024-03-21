Italy's PM Meloni Seeks €100,000 in Damages Over Deepfake Videos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is pursuing 100,000 euros ($109,345) in compensation following the creation and dissemination of deepfake pornographic videos featuring her online.
Authorities allege that two individuals produced pornographic content of the Italian PM by digitally altering her face onto another person's body, subsequently sharing the videos online. Charged with defamation are a 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father.
Law enforcement managed to identify the suspects by tracing the smartphone used to upload the videos. The deepfake footage in question dates back to 2022, predating Meloni's appointment as Prime Minister.
In Italy, certain defamation cases carry criminal penalties, potentially resulting in imprisonment. PM Meloni is scheduled to testify in court on July 2nd. Prosecutors assert that the videos were uploaded to a pornographic website based in the United States and viewed millions of times over several months.
The legal team representing the Italian Prime Minister described the damages claim as "symbolic." They stated that Ms. Meloni intends to donate the entire amount to "support women who have been victims of male violence." Maria Giulia Marongiu, Meloni's lawyer, emphasized that seeking compensation will encourage women affected by such abuses of power to come forward without fear.
Deepfake technology employs artificial intelligence to manipulate or fabricate audiovisual content, often with malicious intent, to appear authentic. Originating in late 2017, the term "deepfake" emerged on Reddit when a user named "deepfake" established a platform for sharing pornographic videos created using face-swapping technology. Deepfakes leverage deep learning AI to produce convincing but fabricated images or videos, posing risks to public trust and truth. They present a potent tool for spreading misinformation, distorting public opinion, and tarnishing reputations, with concerns expressed by numerous world leaders about their proliferation and impact.