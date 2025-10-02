Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Global Conservation Icon, Passes Away at 91

Renowned primatologist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall has passed away at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, the Jane Goodall Institute announced late Wednesday. The institute said she died of natural causes while on a speaking tour in the United States.

Jane Goodall, widely recognized for her groundbreaking 65-year study of wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, transformed the field of primatology. She discovered that chimpanzees form lasting social bonds, use simple tools, and experience emotions such as joy, fear, empathy, and grief, much like humans.

In addition to her scientific contributions, Goodall became a global advocate for animal welfare, human rights, environmental protection, and species conservation. Her legacy extends beyond research, inspiring generations through outreach programs like the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots, a youth-led environmental initiative.

Goodall’s work was documented in over 40 films, including the 2017 Emmy-winning documentary “Jane” and the 2023 film “Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope,” which highlighted her habitat restoration projects. She also lent her voice to popular animated shows such as “The Simpsons” and “The Wild Thornberries.”

Born on April 4, 1934, in London as Valerie Jane Morris-Goodall, she nurtured a lifelong dream of studying animals in Africa. After saving money for a sea voyage to Kenya, she met famed paleontologist Dr. Louis Leakey, who recognized her talent and offered her the opportunity to study chimpanzees in Gombe.

Goodall earned her PhD in Ethology from Newnham College, Cambridge, in 1965 with her pioneering thesis, The Behaviour of Free-living Chimpanzees in the Gombe Stream Reserve.

She was married twice, first to Dutch wildlife photographer Hugo van Lawick and later to Tanzanian politician Derek Bryceson. She is survived by her son, a sister, and three grandchildren.

Jane Goodall’s extraordinary work and unwavering dedication to wildlife and humanity leave behind an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire the world.

