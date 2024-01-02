Japan Plane Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Tokyo Airport, Snaps In Half

An aircraft burst into flames after landing at Japan’s Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday with the national broadcaster NHK airing footage of the incident. In the video, flames were seen coming out of the windows of the aircraft.
According to a report by Nippon TV, a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft led to the aircraft catching fire. NHK further reported that it is believed that the plane was hit by another plane, possibly a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Coast Guard has said that it is looking into reports about a collision between its aircraft and the plane.
In the aftermath of the incident, a spokesperson for Japan Airlines has said that the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers. All passengers, 367 of them, were safely evacuated from the blazing aircraft, reported AFP citing NHK.
According to reports so far, the runway was also set alight. The plane was said to be of the Japan Airlines. BBC reported that the incident took place as the plane was landing on the runway at Haneda airport.
BBC further reported that the plane, JAL 516, took off from Hokkaido earlier. NHK visuals showed fire fighting operations underway at the airport. It may be noted that Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan.