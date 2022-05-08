John Lee Elected as New Leader of Hong Kong

John Lee has been elected as Hong Kong's next top leader on Sunday by an election committee comprising of nearly 1,500 largely pro-Beijing members.

Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election, far exceeding the 751 votes needed to win. More than 97 percent of the Election Committee cast their votes in a secret ballot this morning.

Lee replaces outgoing chief executive Carrie Lam, who had served since 2017.

He will start his five-year term as Chief Executive on July 1.

Lee, who earlier served as chief secretary for administration, the city’s No. 2 position, was the only candidate put forward to an election committee reformed by Beijing in 2021 to stack more pro-establishment members.

