Joint Military Exercise MAITREE 2024 Concludes in Thailand

The 13th edition of the joint military exercise MAITREE 2024 between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army concluded with a grand closing ceremony, highlighting the successful completion of two weeks of intensive training and collaboration. The event was graced by Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Thailand Army, who served as the Chief Guest. Representing India, Group Captain Brijesh Paul, Defence Attache to Thailand, attended as the guest of honour.