Joint Military Exercise MAITREE 2024 Concludes in Thailand

The 13th edition of the joint military exercise MAITREE 2024 between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army concluded with a grand closing ceremony, highlighting the successful completion of two weeks of intensive training and collaboration. The event was graced by Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Thailand Army, who served as the Chief Guest. Representing India, Group Captain Brijesh Paul, Defence Attache to Thailand, attended as the guest of honour.
A Display of Dedication and Proficiency
In his closing remarks, Major General Narongrit Panikabutr praised the dedication and proficiency displayed by the contingents of both armies throughout the exercise. He emphasized that MAITREE plays a crucial role in bolstering defence cooperation between India and Thailand, reflecting their commitment to addressing regional security challenges and promoting peace under the United Nations charter.
Mutual Benefits and Strengthened Capabilities
Lieutenant Colonel Mandan Ojha, Contingent Commander of the Indian Army contingent, expressed gratitude to the Royal Thailand Army for hosting the exercise. He highlighted the mutual benefits gained from the exchange of best practices and expertise, which reinforced the operational capabilities of both armies.
Comprehensive Joint Training Activities
The joint training activities during MAITREE 2024 encompassed a wide range of tactical exercises, including weapon training, day and night firing, rappelling, jungle survival techniques, navigation training, communication exercises, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation drills. These activities not only enhanced the tactical skills of the participants but also deepened the enduring friendship between the armed forces of India and Thailand.
Commitment to Defence and Security Cooperation
Exercise MAITREE 2024 reaffirms the commitment of both nations to collaborate closely in defence and security matters. It further strengthens the bilateral ties that exist between India and Thailand, showcasing a unified effort to promote regional stability and peace.
As the exercise concluded, the closing ceremony underscored the significance of such collaborations in fostering mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation between the two countries. The successful completion of MAITREE 2024 marks another milestone in the ongoing partnership between the Indian and Royal Thailand Armies, promising continued cooperation in future endeavours.
Enduring Friendship and Cooperation
The enduring friendship between India and Thailand, reinforced through exercises like MAITREE 2024, highlights the shared values and goals of the two nations. This collaboration not only enhances the operational readiness of both armies but also contributes to the broader goal of regional peace and security.