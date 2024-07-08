MAITREE 2024: India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise Forges Stronger Bonds

The Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army are currently engaged in the joint military exercise MAITREE 2024, taking place in Thailand's Tak Province. This exercise signifies a pivotal step in strengthening military cooperation and bolstering operational capabilities under the United Nations charter.
Troops from both contingents are actively participating in intensive training sessions focused on counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations in diverse environments, including jungle and urban settings. The exercise underscores the exchange of best practices, fostering a mutual learning environment where soldiers from India and Thailand benefit from each other's expertise.
Physical fitness and combat readiness are key priorities, with joint activities encompassing martial arts, games, and specialized physical training sessions. The Indian Army contingent also conducted Yoga sessions, showcasing cultural exchange alongside military collaboration.
Training activities encompass a wide range of disciplines such as weapon proficiency, rappelling, jungle survival techniques, navigation, communication drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation procedures. These efforts aim to enhance interoperability and strengthen mutual understanding between the armed forces of both nations.
MAITREE 2024 has seen enthusiastic participation and the cultivation of camaraderie among Indian and Thai troops. Beyond enhancing operational capabilities, the exercise deepens the longstanding friendship between the two militaries.
Scheduled to conclude on 15 July, MAITREE 2024 continues with additional training activities aimed at further solidifying operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army. The exercise underscores both nations' commitment to collaborating closely in addressing regional security challenges and promoting peace.