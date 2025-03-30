Journalist Burnt Alive in Nepal, Global Media Body Calls for Justice

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights body, has expressed deep shock over the tragic killing of Nepali television journalist Suresh Rajak in Kathmandu on March 28, 2025. Calling for an impartial investigation, PEC urged Nepalese authorities to ensure justice and uphold press freedom.

According to local media reports, Rajak, a cameraperson for Avenues TV, was burned alive by a violent pro-monarchy mob in the Tinkune locality of Nepal’s capital. The demonstrators, rallying for the restoration of monarchy in the South Asian nation, vandalized and set fire to a house in Teku. Nepal Police spokesperson Dinesh Kumar Acharya stated that Rajak, who was covering the protest, was unable to escape when the building caught fire. His body was later recovered from the fourth floor of the burned structure.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) condemned the incident, expressing grave concern over attacks on media houses during the pro-monarchy demonstrations. Journalists in Kathmandu organized a condolence meeting at Radhakrishna Chowk, demanding legal action against the perpetrators and enhanced safety measures for media professionals.

“We at PEC express profound grief over the untimely demise of television journalist Suresh Rajak while he was performing his duties. Protesters have the right to demonstrate, but they must not resort to violence or take the law into their own hands. We urge authorities to conduct a fair and thorough probe to bring the culprits to justice,” said Blaise Lempen, PEC President. He also called on the Nepalese government to provide adequate compensation to Rajak’s bereaved family.

PEC’s South and Southeast Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, noted that Rajak is the first journalist killed in Nepal in 2025, bringing the global tally of journalists killed this year to 44. In 2024, Nepal lost one journalist, Suresh Bhul from Gauriganga, to assailants.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with press freedom advocates urging immediate action to protect journalists and uphold democratic values in Nepal.