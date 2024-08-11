Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has alleged that the United States sought to oust her from power due to her refusal to cede control of Saint Martin Island, which she claims would have allowed the US to exert influence over the Bay of Bengal. Hasina has urged Bangladeshi citizens not to be swayed by radical elements.
In a series of revelations, Hasina disclosed that her resignation was a strategic decision to prevent violence, stating, "I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies." She accused external forces of attempting to seize power through violent means and suggested that she could have remained in office if she had agreed to relinquish control of Saint Martin Island, thereby permitting US dominance in the region.
Hasina expressed deep regret over the violence inflicted upon her party members, including harassment, vandalism, and arson. Despite these adversities, she reaffirmed her commitment to Bangladesh, honoring her family’s sacrifices and vowing to return once stability is restored.
Addressing ongoing student protests and the quota movement, Hasina clarified that she had never referred to students as Razakars—an inflammatory term for wartime collaborators. She accused conspirators of distorting her words to incite unrest and urged students to understand the full context of her statements.
CNN-News18 reports that intelligence sources have suggested that the US and UK were instrumental in the crisis leading to Hasina’s resignation. Allegations include that a social media campaign was orchestrated to undermine her government by spreading false narratives.
Additionally, Hasina has reportedly criticized the US for allegedly aiming to establish a military base in Bangladesh and creating a Christian state akin to East Timor. She claims that the US fabricated concerns about election fairness and imposed sanctions on Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as part of a broader geopolitical strategy.
The report further indicates that this regional instability may be part of a larger scheme involving India in conflicts with neighboring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and China, with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also implicated in this complex situation.