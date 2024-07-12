Nepal Prime Minister Ousted After Losing Confidence Vote

Dahal called for the vote under Article 100(2) of the constitution after losing support from CPN-UML, leading to a new coalition agreement between CPN-UML and Nepali Congress. In his address, Dahal affirmed his commitment to uphold the Constitution, emphasizing its significance rooted in years of struggle by marginalized groups. Despite support from the people, the vote marked his fifth attempt since assuming office on December 25, 2022.