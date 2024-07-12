Nepal Prime Minister Ousted After Losing Confidence Vote

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was ousted from office on Friday after failing to secure a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives, reports said.
Dahal, who had served for one year and six months, needed 138 votes but received only 63 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives (HoR). There were 194 votes against the motion.
Dahal called for the vote under Article 100(2) of the constitution after losing support from CPN-UML, leading to a new coalition agreement between CPN-UML and Nepali Congress. In his address, Dahal affirmed his commitment to uphold the Constitution, emphasizing its significance rooted in years of struggle by marginalized groups. Despite support from the people, the vote marked his fifth attempt since assuming office on December 25, 2022.
Following the failed confidence vote, President Ramchandra Paudel will oversee the formation of a new government, with plans for a 'national consensus government' led by KP Sharma Oli for 18 months and Sher Bahadur Deuba taking over afterward, according to Kathmandu Post.