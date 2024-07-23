Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, according to CNN's latest delegate estimates.
Her path to the nomination has been solidified by widespread support from key Democratic factions eager to see her challenge former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
Harris's momentum has been bolstered by a surge of endorsements from state delegations, reflecting strong party unity following President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election. CNN's delegate count, based on public endorsements and key conversations, confirms that Harris now exceeds the 1,976 pledged delegates required for nomination on the first ballot.
On Monday evening, Harris received a significant boost with endorsements from over 300 former staffers, including those from her time as California Attorney General, San Francisco District Attorney, and her White House team.
State delegations across the country have rallied behind Harris. Notable endorsements include:
California - Unanimous support, reflecting Harris's deep ties to the state.
New York: Unanimous backing, with praise for her leadership from State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.
Louisiana: Strong majority endorsement, highlighting the need to defeat Trump.
Maryland: Unanimous support, citing Harris's qualifications and experience.
Kentucky: Overwhelming support, noting her readiness to assume the presidency.
Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Maine, Massachusetts, Utah, Iowa, and South Dakota: Unanimous support for her candidacy.
Nevada: Entire Democratic delegation of 49 delegates backed Harris.
New Jersey and Texas: Support from both states, with Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett backing her despite procedural objections.
These endorsements reflect a strategic consolidation within the Democratic Party to unify behind a candidate capable of challenging Trump in the general election. The Democratic National Convention, scheduled from August 19 to August 22 in Chicago, will formally endorse Harris and solidify her position.
Harris’s campaign, which raised a record-breaking $81 million within the first 24 hours, emphasizes unity and shared Democratic values. President Biden has confirmed he will complete his term and deliver a national address this week. If Harris is officially chosen as the Democratic nominee, she will make history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.
Harris has already begun gearing up for a potential campaign against Trump, drawing on her extensive background as a prosecutor and California Attorney General. "I know Donald Trump's type," Harris remarked in a recent address to campaign staff.